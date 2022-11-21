Security alert issued for Islamabad ahead of PTI rally

Islamabad administration issued a high alert keeping the possible PTI sit-in in view

ISLAMABAD: In light of the upcoming sit-in to be led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the administration in Islamabad issued a high alert in the capital.

The administration in the capital devised a plan for security and instructions have been issued for the relevant authorities.

The MCI Care 1122 has been instructed to remain alert while the concerned officers and staff have been ordered to keep their mobile phones on 24 hours during the long march.

Ambulances, paramedical staff, and concerned officers have been assigned responsibilities while the security and transport section has also been instructed to implement a special plan and the duty roster of all concerned staff and officers has also been issued.

During the PTI protest, the gates of the Emergency Staff Centers will be kept locked and the entry of non-related persons will be prohibited in the Emergency Response Center.

It has been mentioned in the letter that all the concerned staff and officers should keep their mobile phones on and will be in touch with the control room, besides, the staff and officers have been instructed to follow the instructions of the letter in all cases.

The letter also warned that in case of negligence strict action will be taken.

Pertinently, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that the rally on November 26 will be a historic one.

