Security beefed up after threat alert for Imran Khan

Security tightened around Zaman Park as Police issued a threat alert for Imran Khan

Heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof

Only those party leaders whose names are on the list provided to the police will be allowed to enter Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been issued a threat alert by the Punjab Police Special Branch and the security around his residence at Zaman Park has been beefed up.

Following the alert issued by the Punjab police, the security arrangements have been revised around Zaman Park and heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof.

The walls around the residence have been locked by the sandbags along with the cement blocks to avoid any mishap.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park are secured with check posts and police have been deployed to keep an eye on any unusual movement. Not only this, security cameras have also been installed in the neighbourhood.

Following the alert, strict orders have been issued not to allow any unidentified person to enter the residence of the PTI chairman. Only those party leaders whose names are on the list provided to the police will be allowed to enter Imran Khan’s residence.

Pertinently, the PTI chief has been residing inside his residence along with his two sons who landed yesterday to meet their father after the gun attack.

