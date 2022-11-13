Advertisement



Security guard shoots dead minor toy seller in Karachi

Security guard shoots dead minor toy seller in Karachi

Security guard shoots dead minor toy seller in Karachi

The boy was short dead near a pizza shop in Boat Basin.

KARACHI: An eight-year-old toy seller was reportedly shot dead in a firing incident outside a restaurant in Boat Basin area, BOL News reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Dua Restaurant in Clifton where a young boy named Muhammad Umar, who was selling toys, was killed by firing,

Police said the boy was begging outside the pizza restaurant when he was stopped by the security guard. The boy did not pay heed due to which the guard opened fire in a heated argument. The guard escaped by throwing the body in a garbage dump near the Ziauddin Hospital.

Police said it is taking action to arrest the accused security guard. The body of the victim was shifted to Civil Hospital for legal procedures.

The mother of the boy said that her son was not a beggar but he used to earn a living for the family by selling toys. The victim’s father drives a rickshaw to support his family. He was his son was killed mercilessly and the body was thrown in the garbage. He demanded justice in the case.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori took notice incident and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi. He instructed that the person responsible for the murder should be arrested immediately.

 

Also Read

Man allegedly rapes eight-year-old niece in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town
Man allegedly rapes eight-year-old niece in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a maternal uncle brutally tortured and allegedly...

 

