Senator Raza Rabbani demands for joint session of parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani called for a joint parliament session to discuss Pakistan-Afghan border situation following attack on Pakistani security forces.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani in his statement that the border was closed for an indefinite period at Chaman as armed suspects from the Afghan area opened fire on Pakistani security forces at the Friendship Gate. As a result, one official was martyred and two were injured.

He said that according to the report, the flag meeting could not produce any result which was held yester. He said incidents of terrorism have also increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The progress of negotiations with TTP is also not clear.

He demanded to call a joint session of the Parliament and said that a briefing should be given in the joint session regarding the Friendship Gate incident.

Raza Rabbani said that the status of dialogue with TTP should be informed in the joint meeting, and the increase in terrorist incidents in KP and Balochistan should be reported.

He said that a special briefing should be given in the joint meeting regarding the Friendship Gate incident and also informed about the status of negotiations with TTP.

Raza Rabbani said that the appointment of the chairman and amending the rules of the Parliamentary Committee for National Security should be informed.

It should be noted that Pak-Chaman-Afghan border Bab e Dosti is closed for commercial activities and foot traffic today for the eighth day.