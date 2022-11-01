In a statement, Ahsan Iqbal said both the sides were committed to commence work on ML-1 and the Karachi Circular Railway.

He noted that the ML-1 would have a positive impact on the economies of Pakistan and China.

Ahsan Iqbal said talks would also be held with the Chinese side for promotion of cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said several MoUs and agreements would be signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China.

In a statement, Ahsan Iqbal said both the sides were committed to commence work on ML-1 and the Karachi Circular Railway. He noted that the ML-1 would have a positive impact on the economies of Pakistan and China.

The minister for planning said industrial cooperation would be promoted under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would also create job opportunities.

Ahsan Iqbal said talks would also be held with the Chinese side for promotion of cooperation in the agriculture sector. He said the CPEC had become a milestone of Pakistan-China cooperation.

Also Read

The minister was confident that the outcome of the prime minister’s visit to China would be far reaching.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday left for China’s capital Beijing on a two-day official visit.

This is his first official visit to China after assuming office. The prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party for a historic third term.

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Sardar Israr Tareen, and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Fahd Hussain, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments. He is also scheduled to meet the Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27, 2022.