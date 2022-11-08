Advertisement
  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejects FIR registered against attack on Imran Khan
Articles
  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking in “Duniya Bol Hai” said that there was a protest against the attack on Imran Khan in the whole of Pakistan.
  • He said that the FIR of the attack on Imran Khan should be according to the wish of the victims.
  • PTI Vice Chairman said that the long march will start from Wazirabad on Thursday and cannot give a final date for when it will reach Islamabad.
LAHORE: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the FIR registered by the Punjab police in the assassination attempt case on former prime minister Imran Khan is not acceptable.

Former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking in “Duniya Bol Hai” said that there was a protest against the attack on Imran Khan in the whole of Pakistan.

He said that the FIR of the attack on Imran Khan should be according to the wish of the victims, the registered FIR is not acceptable.

The PTI Vice Chairman said that the long march will start from Wazirabad on Thursday and cannot give a final date for when it will reach Islamabad. He explained that many things are changing so we cannot give a date.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that all our attention is on the FIR, the case was registered without listening to the petitioner.

Earlier, a slight change was made in the schedule of the ongoing long march under the leadership of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In Lahore, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said in his statement that the schedule of the long march has been changed, the long march will start on Thursday.

 

Imran Khan has further said that PTI’s long march will reach its destination in any case, he will return with the election date, and the whole nation is now ready.

