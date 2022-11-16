In her Twitter message, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other party leaders will leave for Jhelum at 2 pm.

LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab Government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ‘s caravan under the leadership of Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart for Jhelum from Sarai Alamgir.

In her Twitter message, Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other party leaders will leave for Jhelum at 2 pm. The real Azadi March will reach the Shandar Chowk Jhelum where the former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary will welcome the long march participants.

She said Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the long march convoy at 04:15 pm while former prime minister Imran Khan will also address the participants of the real Azadi march at 04:30 pm through a video link.

Spokesman CM Punjab Musarat Jamsheed said after the failure of Faisal Vawda, another habitual criminal was presented in the media but no conspiracy of this kind can alienate the people from Imran Khan.

She said the incompetent government is unable to understand people. She claimed that the popularity of Chairman PTI Imran Khan is increasing day by day despite propaganda and consiparieces hatched by the rulers.