Shahbaz Gill receives final warning from an Islamabad court to appear in court

Shahbaz Gill, the head of the PTI, was granted his request for a leave of absence by an Islamabad district and sessions court, but he was sent one last warning to show up in court for the next hearing, BOL News reported.

During a hearing that was held today, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra granted the exception. Gill was anticipating receiving copies of the challan filed against him.

Gill’s attorney informed the court that his client should be allowed an exemption from appearing since he was unwell and unable to travel.

When allowing the exemption, the court said, “I’m giving Shahbaz Gill one last chance. He should ensure his appearance at the next hearing.”

The hearing was then postponed until November 7 by the court.

For making comments on a private TV channel broadcast that were intended to stir up mutiny in the Pakistan Army, Gill has been charged with sedition. Currently, he is free on bond.

