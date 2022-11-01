Advertisement
Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL

Articles
LHC restrains security agencies from arresting Shahbaz Gill

  • Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the ECL
  • The name has been added to the no-fly list after the approval of the federal cabinet
  • Ministry of Interior also confirmed the inclusion
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

As per the details, the name has been added to the no-fly list after the approval of the federal cabinet.

The inclusion of Shahbaz Gill’s name in the ECL has also been confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September the PTI leader was released from Adiala jail after being in detention for many days over sedition charges.

IHC granted bail to the PTI leader in the sedition case. The court directed Gill to submit Rs500,000 as surety against his bail.

He was arrested on August 9, 2022.

