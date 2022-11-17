An important meeting was held on the BRT Yellow Line project under the supervision of Sharjeel Inam Memon.

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has instructed to start the process of purchasing Yellow Line buses.

An important meeting was held on the BRT Yellow Line project under the supervision of Sharjeel Inam Memon, in which various options for further improvement in the Yellow Line project were discussed in detail.

Speaking in the meeting, the Provincial Transport Minister said that comprehensive work on different options on the Yellow Line should be completed, so that it can be presented in the next meeting of the World Bank.

He said all the processes and formalities of the BRT Yellow Line should be completed as soon as possible as BRT Yellow Line is an important project of Karachi city with the support of the World Bank.

After the creation of Pakistan, the first major public transport project in the form of KTC was launched in 1977 during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in Karachi.

The Sindh Government of Pakistan People’s Party is going to start the People’s Bus Service, Red Line, and Yellow Line project in the public transport sector in Karachi for the second time.

On the special instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, efforts are underway to develop the public transport sector on modern lines in major cities of Sindh.

At the end of this month, the first route of the People’s Bus Service will be launched in Hyderabad. Buses will run on the route from Haider Chowk to Hattri Police Station.