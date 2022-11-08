Shazia Marri meets Iceland’s President, briefs on BISP

Federal Minister Shazia Marri met with the President of Iceland in Reykjavík

Shazia Marri is leading a parliamentary delegation visiting Iceland

She participated in the 5th annual Reykjavík Global Forum for Women Leadership

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri met with the President of Iceland Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson in Reykjavík.

In a tweet, the federal minister said she was pleased to meet a “feminist” leader Mr Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, and his wife Elizaj Reid during the annual Reykjavík Global Forum for Women Leadership.

Ms Marri presented them with an Ajrak and explained about Pakistan’s most successful social protection program, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Marri is leading a parliamentary delegation visiting Iceland for participation in the 5th annual Reykjavík Global Forum for Women Leadership being held from November 8-10, 2022.

The Pakistani delegation held a bilateral meeting with Silvana Koch who is the President and Founder of Women Political Leaders (WPL).

Advertisement Pleasure to meet a feminist leader Mr. Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson @PresidentISL &his wife @elizajreid during @ReykjavikGlobal being held in Reykjavik. Presented them #Ajrak & explained about Pakistan’s most successful social protection program @bisp_pakistan @shaistapervaiz pic.twitter.com/nPPCq6Ll1E — Shazia Atta Marri (@ShaziaAttaMarri) November 8, 2022



Ms Silvana stated that the Forum’s mission is to provide a platform where women leaders discuss and share ideas and solutions on how to further advance society, increase gender equality, promote and positively develop the number of women in leadership positions.

Shazia Marri acknowledged the WPL’s mission to increase both the number and influence of women in political leadership positions. She also appreciated the sincere efforts of WPL to invite extraordinary women participants from different sectors of life across the globe.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz discussing the significant role of women in any society, renewed her commitment to continuing working for the empowerment of women and improvement in gender parity.

She added that political parties in Pakistan mostly select women indirectly on reserved seats through a gender quota in Parliament which limits the power and influence of women legislators.

She mentioned that now it’s time to take steps to move away from symbolic representation for women to have more female politicians in influential decision-making positions.

Ms Silvana reaffirmed the commitment of WPL to accelerate the progress toward the equality of women. Shazia Marri said she was committed to continue finding innovative ways to bring women’s leadership into the spotlight and inspire future generations.

