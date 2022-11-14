SHC reserves verdict on delay in LG polls in Karachi

SHC reserved the verdict in case pertaining the delay in the LG polls in Karachi

The chief secretary, IG Sindh, and provincial election commissioner appeared before the court

IG Sindh said that the delay is due to the shortage of personnel for the elections

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the case of delay in local government (LG) polls in Karachi and reserved the decision.

During the hearing, the chief secretary, IG Sindh, and provincial election commissioner appeared before the court. IG Sindh submitted the report – sought by the court in the last hearing – regarding the stationing of police and Rangers.

Meanwhile, the provincial election commissioner maintained that the electoral body is ready to go for LG polls but there are security concerns. Which, Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali Sheikh inquired the IG if he is ready to provide the required number of security personnel for the elections.

He also instructed that if the polls cannot be carried out in one go then do it in phases but go for it. IG Sindh replied to the court that the province is facing a shortage of personnel adding that in 2015, 22,000 personnel were deployed and now 45,000 officers are needed for the polls.

To which the court inquired about the reason and was told that there has been a threat to the peace during the process.

The court also inquired the provincial election commission regarding the days needed for the LG polls and remarked that the body itself is violating the law. The officer maintained that the commission needs 15 days for the elections.

After the arguments court reserved the decision.

