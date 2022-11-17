SHC issued notice to advocate general Sindh and sought the report within 3-weeks on CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification.

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) sought a report from the advocate general in Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification case.

He said that the petition was rejected in his absence as he was hospitalized after a stroke.

The petitioner has also submitted his medical court in court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected a plea for the larger bench to hear the review petition related to the disqualification of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for holding dual citizenship and Iqama.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Lawyer Hamid Khan appeared before the court and pleaded for the formation of a larger bench to hear the case, while the plea was rejected by the SC.

A citizen named Roshan Ali Buriro requested the disqualification of Murad Ali Shah on Iqama and dual citizenship.