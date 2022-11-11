Advertisement
SHC summons IG Sindh, others in case pertaining to delay in LG polls

Legal actions to be taken on irregularities in Sindh LG elections

  • SHC summons IG Sindh, election commissioner Sindh and Chief Secretary in LG polls case
  • The court summoned the officers for a reply regarding the delay in the LG polls
  • The court instructed the IG Sindh to submit a report regarding the deployment of police and rangers
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned the provincial election commissioner, IG Sindh and Chief Secretary Sindh in person in the case of delay in local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

A two-judge bench ordered the election commissioner, IG Sindh and chief secretary to appear before the court on November 14 and issued a written order in this regard.

The court instructed the IG Sindh to submit a report regarding the deployment of police and rangers.

“How many police and rangers officers are there and where are they stationed,” the judge inquired.

Pertinently, on the last hearing, the court was informed by the election commission that the meeting to decide on the polls will be held on November 9, however, later it was said that due to a public holiday the commission will hold the meeting on November 10.

The court said that a senior law officer of the electoral body has said that there is a delay as the Sindh government is not providing the officials as per the requirement making excuses that the personnel have been busy in the flood rehabilitation activities.

