Legal actions to be taken on irregularities in Sindh LG elections

SHC summons IG Sindh, election commissioner Sindh and Chief Secretary in LG polls case

The court summoned the officers for a reply regarding the delay in the LG polls

The court instructed the IG Sindh to submit a report regarding the deployment of police and rangers

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned the provincial election commissioner, IG Sindh and Chief Secretary Sindh in person in the case of delay in local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

A two-judge bench ordered the election commissioner, IG Sindh and chief secretary to appear before the court on November 14 and issued a written order in this regard.

The court instructed the IG Sindh to submit a report regarding the deployment of police and rangers.

“How many police and rangers officers are there and where are they stationed,” the judge inquired.

Pertinently, on the last hearing, the court was informed by the election commission that the meeting to decide on the polls will be held on November 9, however, later it was said that due to a public holiday the commission will hold the meeting on November 10.

Advertisement

The court said that a senior law officer of the electoral body has said that there is a delay as the Sindh government is not providing the officials as per the requirement making excuses that the personnel have been busy in the flood rehabilitation activities.

Also Read SC dismisses PEMRA’s plea against SHC decision Supreme Court (SC) dismissed PEMRA's plea against the Sindh High Court's decision...