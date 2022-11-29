Shehbaz congratulates General Asim on assuming office of COAS

Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming office of the army chief.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming office of the army chief.

He said becoming head of the Pakistan Army was a great honour. He said it was a blessing of the Almighty Allah that Pakistan Army had got a head of high caliber of professional capability.

The prime minister expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of Pakistan Army would be further enhanced.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed the Allah Almighty to help and guide the new army chief to counter security challenges including defence and security of the motherland and elimination of terrorism.

The Prime Minister assured Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security and safety of the country. He also prayed the best wishes for General Syed Asim Munir.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday – during his farewell speech at the change of command ceremony – his spiritual connection with the Pakistan army would stay forever.

He was addressing the ceremony before handing over the command to his successor Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir. Gen Bajwa congratulated Gen Asim Munir for being promoted to the four-star rank and as the head of the army.

“I have full faith that under his leadership army will reach new heights and his appointment will prove to be positive for the country,” he said.

Gen Bajwa also reassured the nation that he has been retiring by handing the army to an able officer like Gen Munir.

While shedding light on his 44-year journey with the Pakistan army, he said that he has been thankful to Allah that he not only gave him an opportunity to work in the courageous and great army but also honoured him to command this army.