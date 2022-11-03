Condemning the incident of firing on Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, he directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for investigation report on the incident.

I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people, he said.

“Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday prayed for recovery and health of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and offered support on behalf of the federal government for investigation and security.

Condemning the incident of firing on Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in Wazirabad, he directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for investigation report on the incident.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.

“Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” he tweeted.

Also Read Imran Khan and others injured in firing incident in Wazirabad Chairman PTI Imran Khan has received multiple injuries but he is safe....

Former prime minister Imran was injured when two men reportedly opened fire near the reception camp at Allahwala Chowk, during PTI’s long march on Thursday.

Advertisement

Other PTI leaders including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed, were injured in an assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar confirmed that the Chairman PTI had received multiple injuries but he was safe.

According to the reports, Imran Khan’s leg has been injured and he is being immediately shifted to Lahore.

Four other PTI workers had also reportedly been wounded, and they were shifted to the hospital.

The initial report said that two assailants resorted to firing on Imran Khan’s container. One of the attackers has been arrested, the report added.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the firing incident and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has condemned the attack and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.

Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf real freedom march entered in 7th-day which will be led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Regarding the start of the seventh day, Ex-former federal minister and PTI leader Hamad Azhar have said that today the long march will start at 1 pm in Wazirabad.