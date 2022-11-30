Advertisement
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates volleyball team on winning Central Asian championship

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates volleyball team on winning Central Asian championship

Articles
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates volleyball team on winning Central Asian championship

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates volleyball team on winning Central Asian championship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan’s men’s volleyball team for winning the Central Asian Volleyball Championship.

The prime minister termed the victory as the outcome of the team’s hard work and dedication.

“It is a testament to our players’ grit, determination, and hard work in reviving Pakistan’s glory in the arena of sports,” he said in a tweet.

 

on other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the suicide attack at a police van deputed on the security of an anti-polio team and said such nefarious designs would not be allowed to harm the country’s commitment to eliminate the disease.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said polio workers across the country were fulfilling their responsibilities without caring about their lives.

He stressed that eliminating polio virus from the country was amongst the top priorities of the government and vowed not to rest until polio was completely eradicated.

He asserted that ‘evil elements’ would fail to harm the anti-polio campaign in the country.

 

Also Read

Quetta blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif orders immediate probe
Quetta blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif orders immediate probe

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast on the police truck in Quetta...

 

PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate probe into the incident and instructed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

