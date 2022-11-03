Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media
Shehbaz Sharif’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media

Articles
Advertisement
Shehbaz Sharif’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media
Advertisement
  •  The international media based in Beijing also widely covered engagements of the prime minister.
  • A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister’s visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.
  • The meetings of PM with Chinese President Xi Jinping made headlines in the Global Television Network (CGTN) and CCTV as well as a large number of the newspapers and news websites.
Advertisement

 

BEIJING-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership have been accorded wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The meetings of prime minister met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman National People’s Congress (NPC), Li Zhanshu and his address to the Chinese enterprises at China-Pakistan Business Forum made headlines in the Global Television Network (CGTN) and CCTV as well as a large number of the newspapers and news websites, particularly People’s Daily, China Daily, Global Times and China Economic Net etc.

The international media based in Beijing also widely covered engagements of the prime minister and his meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and the joint statement issued at the end of the two-day official visit.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister’s visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

 

Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing at the invitation of his counterpart, Li Keqiang. This was the first visit of the prime minister after assuming office in April 2022.

Advertisement

Catch all the China News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
30 killed in deadly road accident near Chilas  
30 killed in deadly road accident near Chilas  
LHC suspends ECP order to de-notify 43 PTI MNAs
LHC suspends ECP order to de-notify 43 PTI MNAs
12 TTP terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat
12 TTP terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat
PMA signs MoU with NI to address malnutrition challenges
PMA signs MoU with NI to address malnutrition challenges
Karachi Police catch three men impersonating as ISI agents
Karachi Police catch three men impersonating as ISI agents
APC postponed as PM will be leaving to visit quake-hit Turkiye
APC postponed as PM will be leaving to visit quake-hit Turkiye
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story