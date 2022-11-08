Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

Advertisement

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to the Sikh community.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed wrote, wishing 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to the entire Sikh community celebrating in Pakistan & around the world. On this occasion, let’s renew our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths & beliefs and spread the spirit of harmony & unity in our society! #GuruNanakJayanti.

Advertisement

As per reports, a Pakistani Business Magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul shared warm wishes to the entire Sikh community celebrating in Pakistan & around the world.

According to the details, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, commemorates the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most well-known Sikh gurus, is highly regarded in the Sikh community.

Also Read

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
First digital Census to start from March 1
First digital Census to start from March 1
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story