Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to the Sikh community.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed wrote, wishing 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to the entire Sikh community celebrating in Pakistan & around the world. On this occasion, let’s renew our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths & beliefs and spread the spirit of harmony & unity in our society! #GuruNanakJayanti.

As per reports, a Pakistani Business Magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul shared warm wishes to the entire Sikh community celebrating in Pakistan & around the world.

According to the details, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, commemorates the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most well-known Sikh gurus, is highly regarded in the Sikh community.

