Shoaib Shaikh is a brave man, says Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran has said that Bol News CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is a brave man as he has refused to bow down before any pressure and stood by the cause of real journalism.

Imran said that Shoaib Shaikh and the Bol News have fought against the government’s bans and coercion.

He added that Bol News has wonderfully covered the long march and doing the best work and advocating factual journalism in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Bol News Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim and other newsmen in Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday (Nov 18), the former prime minister Imran Khan also lauded CEO BOL News Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and the BOL News for taking a brave stance for real journalism and conveying the message of the truth to the masses at every cost and without caring about any consequences.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Gujar Khan and talking to senior journalists in Lahore, the PTI chief revealed that there is also a grave threat to the life of CEO BOL Network, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh after Arshad Sharif and the imported government is utilizing every negative tactic and maneuver to terrify Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and stop him from speaking the truth.

The PTI chief further said that the BOL News and its CEO Shoaib Shaikh are fighting the war of the truth and right.

The way the imported government is doing retaliatory actions did not happen even during Musharraf’s dictatorship.

He observed that Shoaib Sheikh is having a tough time, but God willing, a good time is about to come.

The imported government is victimising the media in a fascist manner, he maintained, adding that such things do not happen even in martial law, what is being done under this so-called democratic government.