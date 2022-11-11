Sindh Cabinet approves delay in LG polls for 90 days

The Sindh cabinet has approved the delay in LG polls in Karachi

The delay has been approved for 90 days

A letter to the Election commission has been issued in this regard

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved the delay in local government (LG) polls in Karachi for 90 days.

The local government department issued a letter to the Election commission in this regard stating that the Sindh Cabinet Karachi division has approved the delay.

On the other hand, the Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned the provincial election commissioner, IG Sindh, and Chief Secretary Sindh in person in the case of a delay in local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

A two-judge bench ordered the election commissioner, IG Sindh and chief secretary to appear before the court on November 14 and issued a written order in this regard.

The court instructed the IG Sindh to submit a report regarding the deployment of police and rangers.

The court said that a senior law officer of the electoral body has said that there is a delay as the Sindh government is not providing the officials as per the requirement making excuses that the personnel have been busy in the flood rehabilitation activities.

