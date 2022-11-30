Sindh governor, Dar discuss business community’s problems

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the problems confronted by business community needed to be resolved on priority so as to ensure rapid industrial growth in the province.

This he said while talking with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Governor House here, said a statement.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Bajwa and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Karachi being the economic hub of the country required special attention regarding provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas. It was essential for ensuring industrial productivity, he added.

The governor lauded the efforts of the federal government for providing relief to common man.

Despite financial difficulties, the federal government’s steps in that regard were commendable, he added.

He also said that all the stakeholders of the province were being approached to create harmony and unity for the sake of prosperity of the province.

He said that with the funding federal government infrastructure facilities in the province would also improve.

The federal finance minister lauded efforts of the governor for progress and prosperity of the province.

He and the governor State Bank assured that grievances of business community would be addressed on priority basis.

Overall economic situation of the country, problems of business community, measures to provide relief to common man, release of funds for federally funded projects and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.