Sindh govt to help NGOs working to improve environment: governor

The Sindh governor expressed his resolve to this effect on behalf of the government as he met a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The delegation was led by NFEH President Naeem Qureshi.

The meeting took into consideration issues related to the drives underway to lessen environmental pollution and increase the tree cover in Sindh.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the government will do its best to help out the non-governmental organisations working to improve environmental conditions in the country through an increase in tree cover.

The Sindh governor expressed his resolve to this effect on behalf of the government as he met a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). The delegation was led by NFEH President Naeem Qureshi.

Delegation includes Secretary General NFEH Ruqiya Naeem, Vice President Engineer Nadeem Ashraf, Information Secretary Mustafa Tahir and Advisors Imran Taj and Mussadiq Aziz.

The meeting took into consideration issues related to the drives underway to lessen environmental pollution and increase the tree cover in Sindh.

The governor told the delegation that after health and education environmental protection was the third most important area of concern for him.

Also Read Six months in prison for Diwali firecrackers, says state environmental minister Anyone caught setting off firecrackers during Diwali might spend up to six...

Advertisement

He acknowledged that an increase in tree plantation would go a long way to keep the environment clean and free of pollution.

Tessori assured the Governor House will support for awareness on environmental issue, start tree plantation campaign in city and support to corporate sector for CSR activities. He stressed on awareness and prevention of fire safety in all commercial and residential buildings.

The NFEH president briefed the governor about the efforts of his NGOs to increase tree plantation and raise public awareness about environment-related issues.

He said the NFEH had been constantly collaborating with the Ministry of Climate Change, the Office of Karachi’s Commissioner, the Sindh government’s Forest Department, many other public and private sector organisations to increase tree cover in Karachi and other main cities.

He said the NFEH was organising various activities to improve environment, CSR, Fire Safety, Energy Sector since 1999 and more than 300 events & plantation campaign has been organized.

Qureshi said the NFEH required constant patronage of the government to continue with its activities to improve the environmental conditions in the country.