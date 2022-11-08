Sindh to control 43% poverty through economic growth: CM

This he said while addressing the 49th Specialized Training program/25th Initial Command Course 35 ASPs, including nine females here at CM House.

He said that Sindh was the Country’s most urbanized province with Karachi.

He added that Sindh’s economy has remained under stress as with the national economic situation.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his province’s economy has remained under stress which could be assessed from the fact that the poverty ratio has been recorded at 43 percent with 75.5 percent in rural areas.

“My government’s strategy is to grow the economy from six to seven percent so that over 600,000 jobs could be created every year to reduce the poverty, but the strategy has been affected by floods 0f 2010, 2011, COVID-19, and floods of 2022.”

This he said while addressing the 49th Specialized Training program/25th Initial Command Course 35 ASPs, including nine females here at CM House.

He said that Sindh was the Country’s most urbanized province with Karachi; its capital city being the country’s major financial and trade Hub. He added that Sindh’s economy has remained under stress as with the national economic situation.

According to the CM, the overall poverty levels in Sindh are high, estimated at around 43 percent with 75.5 percent in rural areas. “Sindh requires six to seven percent annual growth to be able to create over 600,000 jobs in the private sector so that poverty could be reduced,” he said and added Public Expenditure and Productive Investments were expected to be the major drivers for growth in the province and the country.

Advertisement

Murad Ali Shah said that recent floods have wreaked havoc in all sectors of the province. “We faced floods in 2010, then in 2011, COVID-19, and now floods in 2022,” he said and added that his government, despite natural calamities and other issues, has prioritized the development portfolio such as improving outcome-based human development, social protection and poverty reduction, urban development with a focus on Karachi and other urban centers.

Talking about governance effectiveness, the chief minister said that his government has undertaken significant reforms to improve the overall ease of doing business environment in the province as its Ease of Doing Business Rankings improved from 128 to 108 (2019 to 2020).

The CM said that the COVID-19 Pandemic significantly impacted the entire globe with many still trying to recover from its economic and public health impact.

The CM said that the federal, provincial, and local governments were working in unison as we transition from rescue and relief towards rehabilitation for the flood affectees “As with the COVID-19 response, the Floods also require a ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach with all hands on deck,” he said.

Also Read Pakistan’s largest IT Park Project launched in Karachi Pakistan’s largest Information Technology Park project was launched in Karachi The project...

Advertisement

He said that the Sindh government has introduced several reforms to improve its tax collection, particularly the devolved ‘Sales Tax on Services’ through Sindh Revenue Board.