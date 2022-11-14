Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Situation won’t improve until decisions by nation are heard: Fawad Chaudhry

Situation won’t improve until decisions by nation are heard: Fawad Chaudhry

Articles
Advertisement
Situation won’t improve until decisions by nation are heard: Fawad Chaudhry
Advertisement
  • Fawad Chaudhry opined that the situation will be cured if the nation is heard.
  • He said that an impression has been prevalent that Pakistan is a banana republic
  • The former federal minister said that PTI has been demanding elections
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the situation in the country will not cure until the decision of the nation is heard.

He was talking to the media outside Supreme Court Lahore Registry when said that the court should not be made so frail that the people stop trusting the courts in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry while touching on the recent occurrences in the country said that an impression has been prevalent that Pakistan is a banana republic.

Slamming the non-filing of an FIR against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan he said that FIR must be registered in accordance with the plaintiff.

He said that there has been a crisis in the judicial system of Pakistan making it clear that PTI respects the courts and the fight is for the restoration of institutions and the judicial system.

Advertisement

The former federal minister said that PTI has been demanding elections maintaining that people are not cattle and decisions should not be made in closed rooms in Pakistan. “Political decisions should be made by the politicians.”

Pertinently, PTI has decided to move SC for the FIR against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the party members of the Senate, NA and provincial assemblies have submitted a plea in this regard.

Also Read

PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan
PTI to move SC today for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

PTI members to file application in SC against attack on Imran Khan...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story