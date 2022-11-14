Fawad Chaudhry opined that the situation will be cured if the nation is heard.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the situation in the country will not cure until the decision of the nation is heard.

He was talking to the media outside Supreme Court Lahore Registry when said that the court should not be made so frail that the people stop trusting the courts in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry while touching on the recent occurrences in the country said that an impression has been prevalent that Pakistan is a banana republic.

Slamming the non-filing of an FIR against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan he said that FIR must be registered in accordance with the plaintiff.

He said that there has been a crisis in the judicial system of Pakistan making it clear that PTI respects the courts and the fight is for the restoration of institutions and the judicial system.

The former federal minister said that PTI has been demanding elections maintaining that people are not cattle and decisions should not be made in closed rooms in Pakistan. “Political decisions should be made by the politicians.”

Pertinently, PTI has decided to move SC for the FIR against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the party members of the Senate, NA and provincial assemblies have submitted a plea in this regard.

