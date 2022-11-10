Six Indian fishermen arrested for illegally fishing

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said that the Indian boat which was illegally fishing in the waters of Pakistan has been taken into custody.

He further said that the Indian boat “Krupa” was illegally fishing in Pakistan’s sea in violation of maritime law.

Later, arrested fishermen were handed over to police for further legal action.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested six Indian fishermen and also confiscated the boat for violating its territorial waters for illegal fishing.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has taken action against the Indian fishing boat in the open sea.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said that the Indian boat which was illegally fishing in the waters of Pakistan has been taken into custody.

The spokesman further said that the Indian boat “Krupa” was illegally fishing in Pakistan’s sea in violation of maritime law.

The spokesman said that the boat and six fishermen were arrested and also the boat was seized.

Advertisement

Later, arrested fishermen were handed over to police for further legal action.

Also Read Maritime Security Agency arrested 16 Indian fishermen Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their...

Earlier on September 30, 2022, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their boats for illegal fishing in Pakistan territorial water during an operation in the open Sea.

According to the PMSA Spokesman, the Maritime Security Agency has taken action in the open Sea. The spokesman said 16 fishermen on board the Indian boats have been arrested.