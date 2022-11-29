Advertisement
Soon administrative, financial affairs of Pakistan Railways to be digitised: minister

Soon administrative, financial affairs of Pakistan Railways to be digitised: minister

Articles
Soon administrative, financial affairs of Pakistan Railways to be digitised: minister

Soon administrative, financial affairs of railways to be digitised: minister

  • The railways minister said the ERP system would not only save time but also reduce resource consumption.
  • He said all types of tenders would be conducted in a transparent manner through the new system, whereas the service matters of the employees could be performed in a better manner.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said the dream of digitising the administrative and financial affairs of Pakistan Railways was about to be fulfilled.

“A new era has begun in the matters of payment in Pakistan Railways. It was very important to digitize Pakistan Railways from manual. The use of ERP will enable innovation, transparency and direct monitoring in work,” Khawaja Saad Rafique said addressing an event after signing of agreement between Pakistan Railways and Tele Marks Consulting Pvt Ltd for establishment of the digital system, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

The railways minister said the ERP system would not only save time but also reduce resource consumption. Operational efficiency of railways would improve and direct monitoring of income and expenditure could be done, he said.

He said all types of tenders would be conducted in a transparent manner through the new system, whereas the service matters of the employees could be performed in a better manner.

