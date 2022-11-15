Speakers call for dealing with climate change effectively.

SUKKUR: Call for dealing with climate change effectively at the global level to mitigate the perils of rising temperature and food insecurity.

Speakers in a Dialogue on Flood Disaster in Sindh/Pakistan due to Global Climate Change causes, Consequences and Way Forward organised by Khairpur Medical College Khairpur and Mehran UETSZAB campus Khairpur the other day have urged steps to mitigate perils of rising temperature and food insecurity and said that natural disasters are increasing due to climate change, if climate change is not dealt with at the global level, including in Pakistan, then there will be a water and food crisis in the future.

They said the underground water will be depleted, reservoirs will decrease and floods will occur more frequently, adding that human behavior will alter.

Ex- Adviser on Finance government of Sindh Syed Asad Ali Shah, Naseer Ahmed Memon Development Professional, Prof:Dr. Mohsin Hafeez Country Representative, International Water Management Institute (Online from Egypt) Ali Asghar Abbas News Editor PTV center Karachi, Dr. Asif Khan Associate Professor from UET Peshawar, Dr. M. Zia-ur-Rehman Hashmi from Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Engineer Habib-ure-Rehman Ursani Director Hydrology and Research Sindh, Irrigation department, Manzoor Ahmed Shaikh investigative Journalist, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Rana from NUST University, Dr. Mahboob Ali Shaikh Chairman Sindh Vision, Muneer Ahmed Memon member South Zone NHA Sindh and Others said that there was the Natural and unprecedented Natural disaster which turned in to man-made disaster.

They opined that the disaster happened due to a Lack of Planning and Management. They said that 2022 was a Super Flood, three months lapsed to flood but Flood Water stagnant in the areas.

They said that the Natural Paths of the Water have encroached, besides this the fault in the Left Bank Outfall drainage (LBOD) which not intact with the proper Flow of Water. Climate change could be dealt with by eliminating the sources of energy being produced; however, he said industrialization was being asked to minimize, but doing so will stop the development process across the world.

They said that there was a Human Disaster. They said that 33 Percent work on RBOD needs to its completion. They said that the Infrastructure of Sindh was destroyed by the 2022 Flood, While defense Dykes which are illegal also caused the destruction. These defense Dykes blocked the Natural flow of Water.

Mohsin Hafeez Country Representative of, International Water Management Institute(Online from Egypt) said that Shery Rehman Minister of Climate change representing Pakistan in Cop 27 Climate Change conference in Egypt, but he said that there was little bid chance to get Funds from the COP conference. He said that Paris Agreement bound the Countries to maintain 1.5 degrees Celsius which has been not met.

The Speakers said that financial resources for rehabilitation were estimated at 300 Million Dollars. They said that there was a Lack of Future climate Change Preparation which impact Sindh. They said that Sindh was known as Arid area.

On the occasion, Principal Medical College Khairpur Prof Dr. Rukhsar Ali Shahani, PVC Prof Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, MUET SZAB campus Khairpur and the other distinguished guest speakers were decorated with Shields and Ajrak.