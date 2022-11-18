Speeding dumper takes life of student and injured two others

Rescue sources said the accident took place near Baba More in Surjani Town when the three brothers were going to school from their house on a bike.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Azhar son of Ashghar while 12-year-old Umar and 10-year-old Usman were severely injured in the accident.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori took notice of the dumper-motorcycle accident in Surjani Town and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A speeding dumber took the life of a student and critically injured two others near Baba More Surjani Town area of Karachi on Friday.

Rescue sources said the accident took place near Baba More in Surjani Town when the three brothers were going to school from their house on a bike.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Azhar son of Ashghar while 12-year-old Umar and 10-year-old Usman were severely injured in the accident. The dead body and injured were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital(ASH) for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Rescue sources said three brothers were going to school on the motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit him near Baba More Sujrani Town. All were immediately moved to ASH where the doctors confirmed the boy’s death, while the two were provided medical aid.

Local police said the dumper has been impounded after the driver fled the scene following the accident.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori took notice of the dumper-motorcycle accident in Surjani Town and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi.

He instructed me to provide medical aid to the students injured in the accident.

Also Read CTD arrested alleged terrorist from Karachi The law enforcement agency conducted a raid in Korangi Industrial Area on...

Kamran Tessori directed to police to arrest the dumper driver involved in the fatal accident as soon as possible.