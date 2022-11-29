Advertisement
"Spiritual connection with Pakistan army will remain forever"

“Spiritual connection with Pakistan army will remain forever”

Articles
“Spiritual connection with Pakistan army will remain forever”
  • Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said his spiritual relation with army will always remain
  • Gen Bajwa congratulated Gen Asim Munir for being promoted to the four-star rank
  • Gen Bajwa also reassured the nation that he has been retiring by handing the army to an able officer like Gen Munir
RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday – during his farewell speech at the change of command ceremony – his spiritual connection with the Pakistan army will stay forever.

He was addressing the ceremony before handing over the command to his successor Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir. Gen Bajwa congratulated Gen Asim Munir for being promoted to the four-star rank and as the head of the army.

“I have full faith that under his leadership army will reach new heights and his appointment will prove to be positive for the country,” he said.

Gen Bajwa also reassured the nation that he has been retiring by handing the army to an able officer like Gen Munir.

While shedding light on his 44-year journey with the Pakistan army, he said that he has been thankful to Allah that he not only gave him an opportunity to work in the courageous and great army but also honoured him to command this army.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also appreciated the armed force for its dedication and said that the army protects the borders from Siachen to Thar despite having limited resources and defends regardless of language, colour, caste and religion.

“I will soon go into oblivion, but the spiritual connection will always remain with the army,” said General Bajwa.

