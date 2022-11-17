Struggle of Imran Khan is for progress of common man: Asad Umar

Asad Umar said that struggle of Imran Khan is for the progress of a commoner

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Thursday that the struggle of Imran Khan is for the progress of a commoner.

The former minister said that a common Pakistani will be prosperous only when he gets the right to decide.

He also said that Imran Khan never seeks help from America or any powerful institution, “He (Imran) believes in Allah only.”

Pertinently, Asad Umar has been leading the march on its 8th day in Khushab.

The Azadi march convoy will reach Khushab today under the leadership of Asad Umar that will be welcomed at five places in the city.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will address the participants of the march through a video link at 4:30 pm.

A public meeting will be held in Quaidabad Khushab regarding the freedom march. Central Secretary General Asad Umar will speak at Quaidabad Khushab at 4:15.

