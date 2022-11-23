The summary of the names of six senior-most Pakistan Army officers has been sent to the Prime Minister office

DG ISPR confirmed that the summary was forwarded by the GHQ to the PM office for selection of CJCSC and COAS

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the Prime Minister office has received the summary

ISLAMABAD: The summary of the names of six senior-most Pakistan Army officers has been sent to the Prime Ministerf (PM) office to begin the process of appointing the new chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS).

In a tweet, the DG ISPR confirmed that the summary was forwarded by the GHQ to the PM’s office for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens.

Sources have revealed that in the list, the first name is of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir followed by Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad.

It was also said that the third name in the summary is Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, the fourth is Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, the fifth is Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and the sixth is Lt. Gen. Muhammad Amir.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office has received the summary.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 27 and 29, respectively.

