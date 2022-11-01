He said the senator’s statement was without any rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russian relations.

As per details, the Russian state-owned news agency quoted Senator Igor Morozov saying, “Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies for creating nuclear weapons.”

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Tuesday that the statement made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov regarding Pakistan was “unfounded and baseless.”

The spokesperson said, “We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement.”

He said the senator’s statement was without any rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russian relations.

As per details, the Russian state-owned news agency quoted Senator Igor Morozov saying, “Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies for creating nuclear weapons…Ukrainian specialists traveled to Pakistan and received a delegation from Pakistan to discuss technologies for creating nuclear weapons.”

“We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the Foreign Office spokesperson added.

On September 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand.

During the meeting they had discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

Earlier, the prime minister had arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the summit, along with a high level delegation including the members of the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif had underscored the significance of enhancing bilateral political ties and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by fully operationalising Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The prime minister had expressed these views during a bilateral meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held here on the sidelines of the annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).