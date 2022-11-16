Terrorism cannot deter nation’s resolve: President

Lakki Marwat terrorist incident claims lives of 6 police officers, including ASI
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the cowardly acts of terrorism could not deter the nation’s resolve to eradicate the menace from the country.
Condemning the terrorist attack on police personnel in Lakki Marwat, he said the nation was proud of the valuable sacrifices laid by the martyred policemen.
The president paid tribute to the six policemen martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of their souls.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and paid tribute to the six martyred personnel.
“The nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” he said in a tweet.
Shehbaz Sharif termed terrorists the enemies of the country and vowed to fight terrorism till its elimination. He lauded the role of the police in safeguarding the people from the menace of terrorism. He urged the KP government to announce awards and Shuhada Package for the martyred personnel.
The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of their souls.
