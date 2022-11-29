The Education Unit of City Traffic Police Multan has organized lectures for traffic awareness for the students in the local school.

A series of lectures have been arranged in schools and colleges of the city by the traffic police to prevent smog and fog.

Pamphlets and brochures containing fog and smog prevention methods were distributed among the students.

MULTAN: The education Unit of City Traffic Police Multan has launched a fog/smog awareness campaign in education institutes of the city.

Through these lectures, students are told how to cover their face and body during fog/smog, not to let their throat dry, and not to spread the pollution further.

The students thought that vehicles running on the road caused smoke pollution, to reduce it, a special campaign has been launched by City Traffic Police Multan.