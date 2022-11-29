Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Traffic Police launch smog awareness drive in educational institutes
Traffic Police launch smog awareness drive in educational institutes

Traffic Police launch smog awareness drive in educational institutes

Articles
Advertisement
Traffic Police launch smog awareness drive in educational institutes

Traffic Police launch fog/smog awareness drive in educational institutes

Advertisement
  • The Education Unit of City Traffic Police Multan has organized lectures for traffic awareness for the students in the local school.
  • A series of lectures have been arranged in schools and colleges of the city by the traffic police to prevent smog and fog.
  • Pamphlets and brochures containing fog and smog prevention methods were distributed among the students.
Advertisement

 

MULTAN: The education Unit of City Traffic Police Multan has launched a fog/smog awareness campaign in education institutes of the city.

The Education Unit of City Traffic Police Multan has organized lectures for traffic awareness for the students in the local school, in which the education unit taught the students about the dangers of fog and smog in winter and how to prevent it.

A series of lectures have been arranged in schools and colleges of the city by the traffic police to prevent smog and fog. Pamphlets and brochures containing fog and smog prevention methods were distributed among the students.

Through these lectures, students are told how to cover their face and body during fog/smog, not to let their throat dry, and not to spread the pollution further.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Karachi weather update: Daytime temperature to drop in coming days
Karachi weather update: Daytime temperature to drop in coming days

Karachi recorded the lowest temperature as the mercury dropped to 14 degrees...

 

The students thought that vehicles running on the road caused smoke pollution, to reduce it, a special campaign has been launched by City Traffic Police Multan. 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Balochistan educational institutions to be closed from Dec 15 to Feb 28 in cold areas
Balochistan educational institutions to be closed from Dec 15 to Feb 28 in cold areas
BISP Board includes transgenders in ‘Benazir Kafalat Programme’
BISP Board includes transgenders in ‘Benazir Kafalat Programme’
LHC seeks reply from NAB on Farah Khan plea
LHC seeks reply from NAB on Farah Khan plea
Sherry Rehman named among FT's 25 most influential women of 2022
Sherry Rehman named among FT's 25 most influential women of 2022
Rs 0.7 bn wheat goes missing from Sindh public godowns
Rs 0.7 bn wheat goes missing from Sindh public godowns
JCSCC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on PM
JCSCC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on PM
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story