Two soldiers martyred during firing exchange in Bajaur

Two soldiers were martyred during firing exchange in Bajaur.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR), the incident took place on the night of 16 November when an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Hilal Khel area of Bajaur District.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two Pakistan soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyred. They were named Naik Taj Muhammad, age 33 years, resident of Kohat, and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, age 30 years, resident of Malakand.

Furthermore, one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire. Security forces also recovered a weapon and ammunition from his possession.

The military’s press wing said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

