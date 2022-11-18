Two terrorists killed in Hoshab operation

An Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted to clear terrorist hideout.

QUETTA: Two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab district of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated on Nov 17 to clear a hideout of terrorists in the Balor, Hoshab.

The operation was launched after firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the M-8 motorway in the area.

As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, security forces identified the location of the terrorists and entered with a helicopter. While establishing positions, two terrorists opened fire on the security forces, the army’s press wing added.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, both terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs were recovered.

The military’s press wing said security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

