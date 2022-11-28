UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) on Monday expressed “great concern” over the announcement by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to end the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and resume attacks across the country, saying the move was “most unfortunate”.

“I personally haven’t seen those reports, but obviously, any action that leads to increased violence that could lead to an increase in acts of terrorism and increase suffering for civilians is something that is of great concern to us,” UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

TTP has been responsible for hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths since emerging in 2007.

On August 14, Pakistan Army had strongly denied “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading” reports about the presence of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said required measures were in place by all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas of Swat valley as presence of militants anywhere would not be tolerated.

The military’s media issued a statement and said that the terrorists would be dealt with full use of force if required. The ISPR also brushed away the propagated news circulating over social media alleging large presence of terrorists in Swat valley.

“During the past few days, a misperception about alleged presence of large number of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP’s) armed members in Swat valley has been created on social media”, it said. After confirmation on ground, these reports have been found as “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading”.

The military’s media wing said the presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from the population.