Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt
UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt

UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt

Articles
Advertisement
UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt

UN voices ‘great concern’ over TTP’s ending ceasefire with govt

Advertisement

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) on Monday expressed “great concern” over the announcement by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to end the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and resume attacks across the country, saying the move was “most unfortunate”.

“I personally haven’t seen those reports, but obviously, any action that leads to increased violence that could lead to an increase in acts of terrorism and increase suffering for civilians is something that is of great concern to us,” UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

TTP has been responsible for hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths since emerging in 2007.

Also Read

Pakistan Army dismisses presence of TTP militants in Swat
Pakistan Army dismisses presence of TTP militants in Swat

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has strongly denied “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading” reports about...

On August 14, Pakistan Army had strongly denied “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading” reports about the presence of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said required measures were in place by all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas of Swat valley as presence of militants anywhere would not be tolerated.

The military’s media issued a statement and said that the terrorists would be dealt with full use of force if required. The ISPR also brushed away the propagated news circulating over social media alleging large presence of terrorists in Swat valley.

“During the past few days, a misperception about alleged presence of large number of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP’s) armed members in Swat valley has been created on social media”, it said. After confirmation on ground, these reports have been found as “grossly exaggerated” and “misleading”.

The military’s media wing said the presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from the population.

Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
ECC approves Rs8.10b, AJK CDC approves Rs.2.365 billion for development schemes
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
No plan to close embassy in Kabul, withdraw diplomats: FO
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
MQM withdraws from Senate by-elections in favour of PPP
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
Pakistan hands over five trucks of medicines to Afghanistan
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
US CENTCOM chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Munir
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Imran Khan directs party leaders not to criticise institutes: Musarrat Cheema
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story