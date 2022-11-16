Waqar Zaka raises concerns against a law to accept Qadiyanis as Muslims is to be passed

One of the famous media personalities, a host and activist Waqar Zaka has been raising his voice against an issue that has been popping up for Muslims and has been urging fans all over the world to join the cause.

In a tweet, the media personality underscored a crucial issue that has been surfacing in the world and ask Muslims around the globe to spread awareness in regard to it.

Waqar Zaka tweeted that a law is about to be approved regarding the “Ahmadis” – people who believe in Mirza Ghulam Ahmad – that will acknowledge the group as Muslims.

The host shared a video message urging Muslims around the world to raise questions over the approval and the motive behind this.

He has been asking his fans to share and spread the word as much as possible and to play their part in this noble cause.

In the video message, Waqar Zaka said that he has a question for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding his belief about Muslims. “Do you think who are the real Muslims; the followers of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W) or the followers of Mirza Ghulam Ahmed.”

“Whom to name as Muslim, a simple question for Justin Trudeau, whom you term as real Muslims. Aren’t u taking Qadiyanis as Muslims???”

The activist has been asking the Muslims to raise this question to the Canadian prime minister and to bring the issue to the spotlight so that people can be warned.