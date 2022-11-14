Wazirabad attack: post-mortem report of Muazzam goes public

The post-mortem report of Muazzam, who was killed during the PTI long march attack in Wazirabad, came to light on Monday.

According to the report, a bullet hit Muazzam’s temple and exited through his forehead.

The report says that Moazzam received a 9 x 12 centimetre wound on his head due to a gunshot.

The post-mortem No.66/22 carries the signature of Dr. Aqib Maqbool.

The Bol News TV received the initial medical report of Muazzam.

The deceased had two sons and a daughter. Muazzam’s younger son, Ali Hassan, demanded that the killer of his father be punished.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan met with the family of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam Gondal.

The PTI Chief provided the mother of the deceased Moazzam with financial aid of Rs10 million.

According to details, PTI Chief Imran Khan met with the children, mother and brother of the deceased PTI worker in Shoukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. The PTI chief expressed his grievances over the unfortunate demise of Moazzam in the attack on the PTI long march in Wazirabad.

The PTI hugged the children of the deceased PTI worker and assured his mother of the full support of their family.

The Punjab government would also provide the aggravated family with Rs5 million in financial aid.