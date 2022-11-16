Murderous attack on Imran: Court orders police to register case as per law. Image: File

The Session Court, Wazirabad, has ordered the police to register the case of the murderous attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan according to the law.

The court announced its verdict on the petition of the PTI filed by Zubair Niazi.

Bol News TV is the first channel, which has got a copy of the judgment.

As per the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the petition of Sughrah Bibi, a case should be registered on the base of the first application filed by a complainant.

The court directed the accuser of Imran Khan, Zubair Niazi to present his position before the police and the joint investigation team.

The court ordered the investigating officer and JIT to record the statement of the petitioner.

Prosecutor General Punjab Chaudhry Khaliqul Zaman on the order appeared before the court and apprised it that the provincial government had no objection to the registration of the case.

He further said that the order of the Supreme Court is clear in this regard.

Aurangzeb Mari, the counsel of the petitioner Zubair Niazi, who is also the nephew of Imran Khan, argued before the court.

The petitioner filed a complaint about the incident online at the IG Office’s Complaints Center. But the Online complaint was not registered.



On the order of the court, the District Complaint Officer submitted the reply and informed it that a case under the provisions of terrorism has been registered.

A joint investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident, the court was told.

The applicant may refer his concerns to the Joint Investigation Team, replied District Complaint Officer. The JIT would review the applicant’s plea, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer of involvement in a plot to kill him.

“These three decided to kill me,” Khan said in his first public appearance since the attack, adding that two gunmen were involved.

However, the government denied any part, and blamed the assassination attempt on a gunman fuelled by “religious extremism”.

Whereas the media wing of Pakistan’s military called the allegations “baseless and irresponsible”.

“The government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever,” the military’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Sanaullah also rejected the allegations and said the coalition government had demanded an independent investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an investigation.

The attack on Khan’s convoy killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped the country since Khan’s toppling in April.