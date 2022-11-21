Weather to remain dry, cold in most parts of country

The weather is predicted to remain dry and cold today in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The weather is predicted to remain dry and cold today in most parts of the country while the fog is also expected in some districts of Punjab.

The met department has said that the weather will be cold in Punjab including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and in most parts of Balochistan.

It has also been said that there is a possibility of heavy fog in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Okara, Bahawalpur and Multan.

Meanwhile, heavy fog is also forecast for Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera and Swabi.

On the other hand, the weather will be dry in most parts of Balochistan with some cold vibes in northern districts.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the northeasterly wind is blowing at a speed of 11km per hour and the humidity is recorded at 64%.

The met department has predicted that cold weather is likely to increase from November 24 in Sindh.

On the other hand, the weather will be cold and dry in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as it rained with thunder in the region.

