  Weather update: Nights in Karachi turned chilly
Weather update: Nights in Karachi turned chilly
  • The nights have turned chilly in Karachi with outset of winter
  • The city has been engulfed in fog and visibility is limited
  • The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius
KARACHI: With the outset of winter in the metropolitan city, the nights have turned chilly with the mercury dropping low.

The city has been engulfed in fog and visibility is limited to 5km in the suburbs of Karachi.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius.
Today, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 30 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity in the air was recorded at 90%.

The met department has said that the winds of Quetta will start blowing in the city from December which will turn the weather severely cold.

Pertinently, the weather in Pakistan has turned chilly with the first winter rain in all major cities.

The meteorological department said that after the winter rainfall, the weather turns cold and the temperature has dropped in many areas of the country.

