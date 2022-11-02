Weather update: Will it rain in November?

Met Department has predicted rain for November

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rain for the month of November in most parts of the country.

The met department has said that there is a possibility of average and below average rainfall in different parts of Pakistan.

The report issued by the weather department said that less than normal rainfall is likely to hit the northern part of the country and northern Punjab.

Meanwhile, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are also likely to receive less than normal rains.

In the last 10 days of November, there will be a possibility of fog in the plains of Punjab and Sindh.

The department also predicted that night temperature will begin to drop in November.

The air quality will be affected in urban areas of south and central Punjab due to dry weather.

