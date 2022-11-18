Widow of Arshad Sharif demands probe under auspices of UN

The widow of martyred senior journalist Arshad Sharif, Javeria Siddiqui has demanded to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi that the investigation into the assassination of her husband should be carried out under the auspices of the United Nations.

In a letter written to President Alvi, she appealed to him that a complete investigation into the murder of the slain journalist should be ensured.

She accused the incumbent government of harassing her slain husband and registering cases against him.

She further blamed her husband’s visa was not extended while he was in Dubai.

The only fault of her husband was that he used to speak against the powerful people of the country, she maintained.

She deplored that the postmortem report and pictures of her martyred husband were made public without their permission.

Earlier Arshad Sharif, who was gunned down by Kenyan police last month in an alleged case of ‘mistaken identity’, sustained multiple injuries, which give credence to the speculations of torture, prior to his death, according to a report of the autopsy conducted by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Sources familiar with the investigation said that an eight-member medical board that conducted the autopsy on October 26, a day after the body was received from Nairobi, was of the opinion that “all the injuries were antemortem in nature”. The term antemortem injuries” is used for injuries that occur before death.

As per the report quoted by sources, the deceased died due to firearm injuries that caused “damage to the brain and right lung”. The report added that the right clavicle bone (collarbone) and right third rib were also found fractured.

The sources said a part of the left upper parietal bone (skull) of the slain journalist was found to be missing. During the autopsy, the doctors found a dozen injuries on the body, besides wounds at his left lower neck and the left shoulder, they added.

According to the post-mortem report, Mr Sharif was missing four nails on his left hand while the nail bed of his middle and ring fingers was also bruised. His left eye was found black as well, they added.

The board is of the opinion that the injuries were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature, the sources added. During the autopsy, a piece of metal believed to be the shell of a bullet had also been recovered which had been handed over to the police for forensic examination, they said.