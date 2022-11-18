Advertisement
Will there be a sit-in or rally in capital, PTI decides

Will there be a sit-in or rally in capital, PTI decides
  • PTI has decided where the Azadi march will stay in Islamabad
  • Sources have said that there have been strong chances that the march will stay at Faizabad
  • The consultation process at Zaman Park has been accelerated to give it a tough time to the government
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided where the Azadi march will stay put in capital.

Sources have said that there have been strong chances that the march will stay at Faizabad.

Moreover, the consultation process at Zaman Park has been accelerated to give it a tough time to the government.

Sources said that PTI is considering various options for the approval of the demands and will there be a protest or rally in Rawalpindi? The decision is a surprise to the government.

The leadership has advised Imran Khan to reach Rawalpindi and announce a deadline for the government to accept the demands. In case, the government failed to announce immediate elections then PTI would move towards the capital.

Today, Imran Khan will be meeting more party leaders and will announce something big tomorrow.

