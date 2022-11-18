Will there be a sit-in or rally in capital, PTI decides

PTI has decided where the Azadi march will stay in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided where the Azadi march will stay put in capital.

Sources said that PTI is considering various options for the approval of the demands and will there be a protest or rally in Rawalpindi? The decision is a surprise to the government.

The leadership has advised Imran Khan to reach Rawalpindi and announce a deadline for the government to accept the demands. In case, the government failed to announce immediate elections then PTI would move towards the capital.

Today, Imran Khan will be meeting more party leaders and will announce something big tomorrow.

