ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held between Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, Pakistan, to review the progress of ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue Program’ on Thursday at the FBR headquarters in Islamabad..

The FBR is implementing Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) with financial assistance from the World Bank. The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance.

The World Bank has recently concluded the mid-term review of the program in October to November 2022. Based on initial findings the World Bank has expressed overall satisfaction with the progress of the project because of major reforms in simplifying tax regime, automating tax administration, expanding tax net, harmonizing GST etc.

The chairman, Asim Ahmed, praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and added that the program was going to further strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) based tax administration through upgrading and enhancing IT based capacities of the revenue department.

The FBR and World Bank agreed to keep pursuing the reforms agenda under the project with renewed vigor and focus to ensure that all the desired results are achieved.