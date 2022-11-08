Advertisement
  Year's 2nd lunar eclipse completely visible in Pakistan Today  
Year's 2nd lunar eclipse completely visible in Pakistan Today  

Year’s 2nd lunar eclipse completely visible in Pakistan Today  

Year’s 2nd lunar eclipse completely visible in Pakistan Today  

Year’s 2nd lunar eclipse completely visible in Pakistan today  

  • Director of Space Observatory Dr. Javed Iqbal said that the total moon eclipse will be visible in some parts of Pakistan while it will be partially visible in the city of Karachi.
  • The lunar eclipse will also be seen in Asia, Australia, North America, and South and Eastern Europe all over the world.
  • He said that according to Pakistani time, the eclipse of the moon will begin at 1:02 PM and the total eclipse will take place at 3:17 PM.
KARACHI: The second and final lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will take place today during which the Moon will be completely eclipsed.

Director of Space Observatory Dr. Javed Iqbal said that the total moon eclipse will be visible in some parts of Pakistan while it will be partially visible in the city of Karachi.

Apart from this, the lunar eclipse will also be seen in Asia, Australia, North America, and South and Eastern Europe all over the world.

He said that according to Pakistani time, the eclipse of the moon will begin at 1:02 PM and the total eclipse will take place at 3:17 PM.

The lunar eclipse will peak at 4 pm while it will end at 6:56 pm, however, the eclipse will be visible in Karachi at 5.45 pm. The lunar eclipse will last for 5 hours and 56 minutes.

During this eclipse, the moon is not completely hidden and only a part of the moon falls in the shadow of the earth.

How dark red or gray and rust-colored the eclipse will depend on how much Earth reflects on the moon’s dark surface.

 

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), total lunar eclipses are rare, but partial eclipses occur twice a year.

