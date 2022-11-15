Advertisement
  Youth attempts to commit suicide at Karachi airport
KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, a young passenger attempted to commit suicide at the Karachi airport, BOL News reported.

The passenger, Muhammad Salman Akhtar, attempted to cut his throat with a sharp instrument at the staff gate of the airport. The passenger had reached the airport to embark on a PIA flight to Peshawar.

The incident took place at the airport staff gate. Police shifted the passenger to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old youth who tried to commit suicide belongs to Miranshah, ​​North Waziristan and is reportedly mentally unstable. Police and law-enforcement agencies started investigating into the incident.

A large number of Pakistan Army and Police personnel are deployed at the airport due to the IDEAS 2022 exhibition which has started in Karachi. Police have widened the scope of the investigation, sources said.

