Zardari reaches Islamabad to hold political discussions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reached Islamabad to hold meetings with political leaders, Bol News reported citing sources.

The former president is expected to stay in the federal capital for more than a week where he would hold important meetings party leaders and coalition allies. Sources revealed that Zardari will also chair an important consultative meeting of the PPP and will discuss political matters with key party leaders.

The visit will be seen with keen interest as it comes during the imminent appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff. There have been reports of a deadlock on the names and exact timing of the appointment process for the new army chief.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected rumours about a deadlock between allied parties on the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The PML-N leader was questioned by journalists outside Parliament whether there was a deadlock on the on the names and time of the appointment process for the next army chief between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The consultation has not started so how can there be a deadlock,” the minister replied. He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19. He clarified that the PML-N has no favourite name for the appointment of the army chief.

He said consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the army. However, the minister said the Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment

Khawaja Asif slammed PTI Chief Imran Khan and said that legal action should be taken against his recent statements. He said Imran Khan is harming national interests for his personal gains and external ties by levelling allegations.

Asif alleged that Imran Khan is committing a crime by compromising national integrity and dignity for his vested interests.

